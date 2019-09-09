NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Little Big Town always wanted to play Carnegie Hall, but it took more than just practice to get them there.

The Grammy winners will reveal their self-produced album "Nightfall" at the famed theater on January 16, the night before it is released.

The appearance kicks off a tour of iconic and historic theaters across the country in 2020. Karen Fairchild of the four-piece group said the album feels both cinematic and intimate, a good fit for the unique venues like Harlem's Apollo Theater and the Chicago Theatre.

The group, made up of Fairchild, her husband Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet, self-produced their ninth record after working with hit producer Jay Joyce for several years.