TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's Defense Ministry says 74 World War II shells found at a northern village have been defused.

Minister Olta Xhacka wrote Monday in her Facebook page that the 50-kilogram (110-pound) 150-mm shells found in the village of Manati, some 60 kilometers (35 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana, were defused at a specialist military installation.

She added that military personnel have destroyed 16 tons of dangerous munitions found so far this year.

Albania was occupied by Italy and then Nazi Germany during World War II.