Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Texas
|131
|103
|100
|—
|10
|20
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|002
|—
|4
|7
|0
Minor, Guerrieri (9), Farrell (9) and Trevino; Wojciechowski, Ynoa (3), T.Scott (5), Tate (6), P.Fry (6), Hess (7), Givens (9) and Severino. W_Minor 13-8. L_Wojciechowski 2-8. HRs_Texas, Guzmán (9), Odor (24). Baltimore, Núñez (29).
___
|Toronto
|020
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|120
|030
|20x
|—
|8
|10
|0
Waguespack, Font (5), Gaviglio (6), Giles (8) and Jansen; Glasnow, Richards (3), Roe (5), D.Castillo (6), Sulser (8), Banda (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Richards 5-12. L_Waguespack 4-4. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (25). Tampa Bay, Meadows (28), A.García (19).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Chicago
|101
|011
|10x
|—
|5
|11
|0
No.Ramirez, Barria (1), Del Pozo (6), Middleton (6), Cahill (7), Mejía (7), T.Cole (7) and K.Smith; Cease, Osich (4), Bummer (7), Colomé (9) and J.McCann. W_Osich 2-0. L_Barria 4-8. HRs_Chicago, J.Abreu (31), Mendick (1).
___
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|049
|021
|50x
|—
|21
|22
|0
F.Hernández, E.Swanson (3), LeBlanc (4), McClain (7), Grotz (8) and Narváez; G.Cole, Devenski (9) and Maldonado. W_G.Cole 16-5. L_F.Hernández 1-6. HRs_Seattle, Long (2). Houston, Marisnick (10), Springer (31).
___
|Cleveland
|021
|010
|100
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|5
|0
Clevinger, Wittgren (7), O.Pérez (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki; Dobnak, Smeltzer (3), Stashak (7), R.Harper (7), Romero (8) and Astudillo. W_Clevinger 11-2. L_Dobnak 0-1. Sv_Hand (34). HRs_Cleveland, C.Santana (33), Lindor (29). Minnesota, Garver (29).
___
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
|Oakland
|100
|200
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Norris, VerHagen (4), G.Soto (8) and Greiner; Manaea, Petit (8), Hendriks (9) and Phegley. W_Manaea 1-0. L_Norris 3-12. Sv_Hendriks (19). HRs_Detroit, C.Stewart (9).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Miami
|100
|422
|00x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Montgomery, Zimmer (5), Skoglund (6), Speier (7), Hahn (8) and Dini; Alcantara, and Alfaro. W_Alcantara 5-12. L_Montgomery 3-8. HRs_Miami, S.Castro (18).
___
|Arizona
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|011
|—
|4
|12
|1
Leake, Andriese (7), Chafin (8), Sherfy (8), R.Scott (9), Y.López (9), McFarland (9) and Avila; DeSclafani, Garrett (7), Stephenson (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_R.Iglesias 3-11. L_Y.López 2-6. HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (32). Cincinnati, E.Suárez (44).
___
|Philadelphia
|001
|123
|300
|—
|10
|13
|0
|New York
|300
|012
|100
|—
|7
|14
|1
Velasquez, Hughes (5), R.Suárez (5), Álvarez (6), Morin (6), Parker (7), Vincent (8), Neris (9) and Knapp; Syndergaard, Sewald (6), Avilán (6), Wilson (7), Bashlor (7), Zamora (7), Ed.Díaz (8), Familia (9) and Ramos. W_R.Suárez 5-1. L_Sewald 0-1. Sv_Neris (24). HRs_Philadelphia, Haseley (4), Franco (16), Kingery (18). New York, Ramos (14), Canó (12).
___
|Washington
|211
|000
|401
|—
|9
|17
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|003
|—
|4
|7
|0
Scherzer, Suero (7), Ja.Guerra (8) and Gomes; Soroka, Sobotka (7), Minter (7), J.Walker (8) and Flowers. W_Scherzer 10-5. L_Soroka 11-4. HRs_Washington, Eaton (13), Gomes (9), J.Soto (33). Atlanta, Joyce (7), Culberson (5).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
J.Flaherty, C.Martínez (9) and Molina; Marvel, Ríos (6), Wang (7), Crick (8), Y.Ramirez (9) and Stallings, Baron. W_J.Flaherty 10-7. L_Marvel 0-1. Sv_C.Martínez (19).
___
|Chicago
|003
|000
|002
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|502
|00x
|—
|8
|9
|1
Lester, Underwood Jr. (6), Hultzen (7), Strop (8) and Contreras; Houser, Suter (5), J.Jackson (7), Pomeranz (7), Claudio (8), Nelson (9), Hader (9) and Grandal. W_Suter 1-0. L_Lester 12-10. Sv_Hader (29). HRs_Chicago, Heyward (19). Milwaukee, Austin (9), Thames (21).