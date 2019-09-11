TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Wantan Historic Trail (彎潭古道), part of the centuries-old Tamsui Kavalan Historical Trails (淡蘭古道) connecting Taipei and Yilan, abounds with natural scenery, and despite its remoteness, is one of the best places to visit in Taiwan.

There’s a conundrum: While natural, peaceful, and beautiful places should be better known so that more people can enjoy them; if they become too well-known, they will soon be overrun by tourists and lose their original appeal.

The Wantan Historic Trail, which hugs New Taipei City’s Pinglin District on one side and Shuangxi District on the other, fits into this category. Many people who have visited the trail harbor the same ambivalent feeling and feel fortunate that they saw it before it became infested by visitors.

The trail has two main entrances, with one located at Sansuitan Earth God Temple (三水潭小土地公廟) on the Pinglin (坪林) side and the other located at the community of Wantan (彎潭) on the Shuangxi (雙溪) side.

It will be more convenient to have your own transportation to get to either entrance. Even though New Taipei City Bus F815 runs from TRA Shuangxi Station to the community of Wantan, the services are scant.

The 4.5-kilometer trail meanders along the Wantan River valley, and about half of the trail goes along terrains that are slightly higher than the riverbed. During the hike, the clean running water of the river is visible almost all the time.

Also visible along the trail are waterfalls, and plenty of plants, including tall trees providing much needed shade for the summer. Set in such a remote environment, the trail is blessed with serenity, which will make people who set foot on it feel peaceful and spiritually rewarded.

The Wantan Historic Trail is a hidden treasure of Taiwan.



(All George Liao photos)