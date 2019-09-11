TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Talk show host Dennis Peng (彭文正) insisted President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had not completed her Ph.D. at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), reports said Wednesday (September 11).

Last week, the president sued two academics who have been claiming she never passed her dissertation defense in 1984.

On his online show Tuesday (September 10), Peng claimed that not only had Tsai never completed her Ph.D. studies, but she even failed the test to begin them in the first place, Yahoo News reported.

He also alleged that Tsai had used the planned title for her Ph.D. dissertation, “Unfair Trade Practices and Safeguard Actions,” to rename a document she had written during her preceding M.Phil. studies.

According to Peng, the “Mr. Elliot” listed as her professor was in reality one of her fellow students from her M.Phil. days.

Both Tsai and the LSE have said the later president did complete her studies and receive a Ph.D. degree.

