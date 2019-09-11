TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Election Tidbits about nominees and possible candidates:Tsai Ing-wen, Han Kuo-yu and Terry Gou.

[ Last updated: (GMT+8) 19:05 Sept. 11, 2019 ]

Han Kuo-yu (Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] presidential nominee)

A blue camp divided?

The KMT held a dinner party for the party’s presidential nominee, Han Kuo-yu, at the party’s headquarters in Taipei on Tuesday. Instead of waiting for Han to show up, former president Ma Ying-jeou left the party early to avoid granting Han a photo op to promote his campaign. Han later arrived at the party and said during his address to the attendees, “The blue camp is not supportive of its own family.”

Propensity to say F word

These days, Han has been heard frequently using vulgar language, including saying the f-word both on and offstage.

Terry Gou (possible candidate)

Gou beckoning to Ko and Wang?

A representative of Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s office, an advisor for Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, and a secretary for former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng visited the Central Election Commission (CEC) together on Tuesday (Sept. 10) to acquaint themselves with the regulations regarding independent candidates wishing to run for president, including the endorsement of joint signatures.

Members of the media reported that the simultaneous presence of the aides at the CEC indicates that Gou, Ko, and Wang intend to join forces in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election.

Tsai Ing-wen (Democratic Progressive Party presidential nominee)

Tsai: Mayors, give priority to municipal administration

CommonWealth Magazine published a report on Tuesday that found that Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu ranked last, and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je third to last, in terms of citizens' satisfaction with their mayors' performance. In response, President Tsai Ing-wen told the media, “When voters vote for us, it means they have an expectation of us doing our job well. All incumbent mayors should give priority to municipal administration.”

Only the KMT is making the Hong Kong protests an election issue

KMT presidential nominee Han Kuo-yu said during a campaign rally on Sunday (Sept. 8) that President Tsai has been feeding on Hong Kong’s “anti-extradition treaty” and using a fantasy position on upholding Taiwan’s sovereignty to boost her votes, adding, “‘Today’s Hong Kong is tomorrow’s Taiwan’ is absolutely nonsense.”

When asked by reporters about her take on Han’s comments, Tsai said that the whole world and all Taiwanese have been concerned with the Hong Kong incident and that as president of Taiwan, she should express concern as it is a serious issue. No one but the KMT is making it an election issue, she added. Remarking on Han’s frequent gaffes and use of vulgar language, Tsai said, “Any person running for president should be careful about their language and conduct.”