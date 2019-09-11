  1. Home
Taiwan's President Tsai and ex-Premier Lai to meet for first time since primaries

The two DPP leaders likely to meet at Saturday night concert in Tainan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/11 17:08
Ex-Premier William Lai (left) with President Tsai Ing-wen.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former Premier William Lai (賴清德) were likely to meet for the first time since presidential primaries at a concert in Tainan during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, reports said Wednesday (September 11).

Lai has kept a low profile since he lost the primaries last June to select the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for the January 11, 2020 presidential elections, but many supporters have been hoping Tsai will pick him as her running mate.

Presidential policy adviser Huang Kun-hu (黃崑虎) has been organizing Mid-Autumn concerts in Tainan for 22 years, and this year he will hand an award to Lai, the Liberty Times reported. On the other hand, the president’s schedule lists her as visiting several sites in Tainan City Saturday (September 14) while also attending Huang’s concert that evening.

The president and her former premier were both expected to be present at the musical event and possibly to shake hands, though it was not certain whether there would be time for more formal in-depth talks between the two, reports said.
William Lai
Tsai Ing-wen
DPP
2020 presidential election
Tainan

