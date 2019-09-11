  1. Home
  2. Culture

Pingtung to host Taiwan's longest ever Double Ten Day fireworks display

Show will last a duration of 42 minutes

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/11 17:03
National Day fireworks show at Pingtung's Dapeng Bay (CNA photo)

National Day fireworks show at Pingtung's Dapeng Bay (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 42-minute fireworks extravaganza will illuminate the night sky above a riverside park in Pingtung in southern Taiwan on Oct. 10 as the country celebrates the National Day, reported the Central News Agency.

According to Pingtung Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安), the annual fireworks display, which will be the longest in the history of Taiwan, will take place at Old Railway Bridge Park this year. It has been twelve years since the municipality last hosted the national fireworks display.

The fireworks will be set off between 7:40 p.m. and 8 p.m, with details to be released at a later date. The evening party marking the birthday of Taiwan will be held in the northern city of Taoyuan City, rather than in Pingtung, but the latter has promised live music performances to complement its fireworks spectacle, said CNA.

Pingtung has been grabbing the headlines recently, as Taiwan's central government just announced plans to extend the island's High Speed Rail to the county.

Magistrate Pan clinched the top spot in an opinion poll ranking 22 city mayors and county magistrates that was released by CommonWealth Magazine on Tuesday (Sept. 10). Pingtung has also been given the honor of staging the Taiwan Lantern Festival in February this year.
Double Ten Day
Double Tenth Day
National Day
fireworks
Pingtung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s HSR extension unlikely to boost local growth
Taiwan’s HSR extension unlikely to boost local growth
2019/09/11 10:50
KMT presidential candidate finishes last in poll of local Taiwan leaders
KMT presidential candidate finishes last in poll of local Taiwan leaders
2019/09/10 14:24
Taiwan's HSR to be extended to Pingtung
Taiwan's HSR to be extended to Pingtung
2019/09/10 10:58
Taiwan unveils emblem for 2019 Double Ten National Day
Taiwan unveils emblem for 2019 Double Ten National Day
2019/09/05 16:31
Prime minister of Eswatini to visit Taiwan to celebrate Double Ten National Day
Prime minister of Eswatini to visit Taiwan to celebrate Double Ten National Day
2019/09/05 15:49