TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 42-minute fireworks extravaganza will illuminate the night sky above a riverside park in Pingtung in southern Taiwan on Oct. 10 as the country celebrates the National Day, reported the Central News Agency.

According to Pingtung Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安), the annual fireworks display, which will be the longest in the history of Taiwan, will take place at Old Railway Bridge Park this year. It has been twelve years since the municipality last hosted the national fireworks display.

The fireworks will be set off between 7:40 p.m. and 8 p.m, with details to be released at a later date. The evening party marking the birthday of Taiwan will be held in the northern city of Taoyuan City, rather than in Pingtung, but the latter has promised live music performances to complement its fireworks spectacle, said CNA.

Pingtung has been grabbing the headlines recently, as Taiwan's central government just announced plans to extend the island's High Speed Rail to the county.

Magistrate Pan clinched the top spot in an opinion poll ranking 22 city mayors and county magistrates that was released by CommonWealth Magazine on Tuesday (Sept. 10). Pingtung has also been given the honor of staging the Taiwan Lantern Festival in February this year.