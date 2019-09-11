TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year's NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon, which will be held in Taipei in October, is now open for registration.

“The NASA Hackathon is one of NASA's most innovative outreach activities,” said Eric Aldrich, cultural affairs officer at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), at a news conference on Wednesday (Sept. 11). “NASA hopes to share and use its open data with people around the world to understand the universe and develop meaningful and feasible solutions,” he added.

Coders, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, technologists, and enthusiasts are invited to come together to address the challenges faced by mankind on Earth and in space, according to the AIT. The NASA Hackathon is sponsored by the AIT, the National Space Organization, Chunghwa Telecom, the Taipei City Government, and a number of public and private organizations.

Founded in 2012, the NASA Hackathon is an international competition that takes place over the course of 48 hours in cities around the world. Taipei has organized its hackathon three years in a row, with this year’s event scheduled for Oct.18 to 20.

The winning team will receive an award of NT$80,000 (US$2,561). An additional award of NT$20,000 (US$642) will be presented to the best women’s team.

The 2018 hackathon was NASA’s largest ever, with 200 cities and 18,000 people participating across six continents, according to the AIT. The projects of last year's champion and second-place teams in Taipei were selected as two of the top five projects out of over 2,000 projects worldwide.