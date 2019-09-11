  1. Home
  2. World

Registration for 2019 NASA Hackathon in Taiwan now open: AIT

48-hour competition will be held from Oct.18 to 20

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News
2019/09/11 16:49
The closing ceremony of the 2018 NASA Hackathon in Taipei on Oct. 21 (Screen capture from AIT's Facebook)

The closing ceremony of the 2018 NASA Hackathon in Taipei on Oct. 21 (Screen capture from AIT's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year's NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon, which will be held in Taipei in October, is now open for registration.

“The NASA Hackathon is one of NASA's most innovative outreach activities,” said Eric Aldrich, cultural affairs officer at the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), at a news conference on Wednesday (Sept. 11). “NASA hopes to share and use its open data with people around the world to understand the universe and develop meaningful and feasible solutions,” he added.

Coders, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, technologists, and enthusiasts are invited to come together to address the challenges faced by mankind on Earth and in space, according to the AIT. The NASA Hackathon is sponsored by the AIT, the National Space Organization, Chunghwa Telecom, the Taipei City Government, and a number of public and private organizations.

Founded in 2012, the NASA Hackathon is an international competition that takes place over the course of 48 hours in cities around the world. Taipei has organized its hackathon three years in a row, with this year’s event scheduled for Oct.18 to 20.

The winning team will receive an award of NT$80,000 (US$2,561). An additional award of NT$20,000 (US$642) will be presented to the best women’s team.

The 2018 hackathon was NASA’s largest ever, with 200 cities and 18,000 people participating across six continents, according to the AIT. The projects of last year's champion and second-place teams in Taipei were selected as two of the top five projects out of over 2,000 projects worldwide.
Taiwan-US relations
AIT
NASA Hackathon
hackathon
National Space Organization

RELATED ARTICLES

US concerned about Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies: representative
US concerned about Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies: representative
2019/09/08 13:00
AIT proposes Talent Circulation Alliance to tackle brain drain in Taiwan
AIT proposes Talent Circulation Alliance to tackle brain drain in Taiwan
2019/08/27 14:33
US discovers ship wreck in search for Taiwanese fishing vessel
US discovers ship wreck in search for Taiwanese fishing vessel
2019/08/23 16:43
AIT touts US-Taiwan security cooperation with visit to naval base
AIT touts US-Taiwan security cooperation with visit to naval base
2019/08/20 16:25
AIT director visits Taiwan Keelung-class destroyer in Kaohsiung
AIT director visits Taiwan Keelung-class destroyer in Kaohsiung
2019/08/20 10:16