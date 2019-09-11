  1. Home
Taiwanese life expectancy reaches record 80.7 years

Shortest life for residents of Taitung County: MOI

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/11 16:19
Taiwanese life expectancy sets a new record.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The life expectancy of Taiwanese people took another leap forward to reach a record of 80.7 years, according to data released by the Ministry of Interior Wednesday (September 11).

Taiwanese men live an average of 77.5 years and Taiwanese women 84.0 years, the figures showed.

On a regional basis, life expectancy turns shorter as one goes south. For Taiwan’s six special municipalities, life expectancy is the longest in Taipei City, then decreases gradually in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan to reach its shortest span in Kaohsiung.

Looking at all of the country’s regions, residents of Taipei City can enjoy the longest life, at 83.6 years, while people in Taitung County in Southeast Taiwan only live until the age of 75.8 on average, five years less than residents of the rest of the country.

As an explanation for shorter lives on the east coast, the ministry said that maybe better transportation and faster connections to major hospitals on Taiwan’s western side played a part in the discrepancy, as did different lifestyles.
