TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Biotechnology Industry Alliance (TBIA) and the Thai Association for Biotech Industries (ThaiBIO) on Wednesday (Sept. 11) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the flow of biotechnology between Taiwan and Thailand.

The MoU was inked by the executive supervisor of the TBIA, Dr. Chang Chun-sheng, and the president of ThaiBIO, Dr. Watson Ariyaphuttarat, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand. The signing ceremony took place at the International Trade and Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

The MoU will not only facilitate the exchange of biotechnical information and expertise among members of the research and development divisions of the industry but also enhance collaboration on product registration with Thailand's Food and Drug Administration and the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, as well as market development in the two countries. Both parties agreed to carry out joint projects to further explore potentials for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The signing of the agreement will increase cooperation in the biotech industry and foster a closer relationship between Taiwan and Thailand, which in turn will create more business opportunities for both parties.