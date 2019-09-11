  1. Home
Lesbian couple to be wed at mass wedding in northwest Taiwan

Collective wedding will take place in Hsinchu City

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/11 15:19
Hsinchu will host the collective wedding on Oct. 26. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A same-sex couple will take part in a mass wedding ceremony to be held in Hsinchu on Oct. 26.

The Hsinchu City Government will host a collective wedding on Oct. 26. There will be 22 couples in attendance, one of which is a lesbian couple, reported the Central News Agency.

According to the Hsinchu City Government's Department of Civil Affairs, both of the women work in government departments and wish to share their joy with others by participating in the wedding. Taiwan legalized same-sex marriages in May of this year.

Hsinchu
same-sex marriage in Taiwan

