TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Tuesday (Sept. 10), an American illustrator on social media posted his latest cartoon mocking China's debt-diplomacy masked as a "win-win" deal.

Allan Rios, 42, who goes by the penname Dedoshucos and runs an online business while traveling back and forth between the U.S. and Europe, says that one of the topics he is most passionate about is the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) "deathtrap policy" to further its international influence. Rios said he began researching the subject deeper last year after Mike pence's speech in 2018 and finally was able to express his concern through this political cartoon.

On Tuesday, Rios posted an illustration on Reddit showing an African leader questioning the fairness of so-called "win-win" deal in which his country is given a loan far higher than what was requested on the condition that inability to repay it would result in handing over part of his nation's land in the form of a 99-year lease. In response, one of three Chinese businessmen in suits with the logo of the CCP emblazoned on their jackets says that it is definitely a "win-win" deal because, "either way, China wins Twice!"

Rios told Taiwan News that as a native of Latin America, this type of political corruption at the expense of the general population already living in poverty in these developing countries the Chinese government exploits "really feels personal to me."



Illustration by Allan Rios.