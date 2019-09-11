TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Light Environment Award is down to three finalists, with the award ceremony to take place on Nov. 22, the Coretronic Culture and Arts Foundation (中強光電文化藝術基金會) announced on its website.

The Taiwan Light Environment Award (台灣光環境獎), which is organized by the foundation, recognizes public cultural facilities built within the last five years. The organization has announced that three contenders entered the final stage of the competition on Aug. 23.

The foundation said that out of ten submitted works, judges selected the three finalists for their concept, function, creative performance, and sustainable development. The three facilities are located in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

The finalist works are a teahouse on Taipei's Dihua Street, a redesigned space in the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, and the Taichung World Flora Exposition's 10-meter-high Bamboo Pavilion. Please visit the website and Facebook page for additional information.