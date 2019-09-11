TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Indonesian man is in critical condition after he lost his leg in an accident on a Taiwanese fishing boat off the coast of Penghu on Tuesday (Sept. 10).

Three Indonesian crew members of the Penghu-registered fishing vessel the Te Hsing I No. 2 were injured in an accident while working 14 nautical miles southwest of Penghu's outlying Qimei Island on Tuesday afternoon, reported CNA. While the men were lowering a net, one of the men's legs became entangled in a rope and was ripped off.

The Penghu Coast Guard received a report of injured sailors at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to CNA. The coast guard dispatched patrol boat PP-2031 to the scene and transported the injured fisherman to the Penghu branch of the Tri-Service General Hospital for treatment.



Paramedics and Coast Guard personnel lifting injured man off patrol boat. (CNA photo)

The two other crew members suffered injuries to the arm, thumb, and waist. They were whisked to the same hospital in Magong.

At 4:21 p.m., the patrol boat reached the Te Hsing I No. 2. The three injured fishermen and four accompanying personnel were taken onboard and rushed back to Magong.

At 5:30 p.m., the boat arrived at the coast guard team's headquarters, and the injured men were transported by the fire department to the Penghu branch of Tri-Service General Hospital, reported CNA.

Crew members told CNA that when the fishery workers were lowering a net, the three men became entangled in rope, causing them to sustain the injuries. In the process, the lower leg of the seriously injured man was severed.