  1. Home
  2. Society

Overseas Taiwanese to provide support in Ireland

Association aims to assist Taiwanese living or traveling in Ireland

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/11 10:44
The Taiwanese Emergency Assistance Association in Ireland was inaugurated on Sept. 9 (CNA)

The Taiwanese Emergency Assistance Association in Ireland was inaugurated on Sept. 9 (CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Overseas Taiwanese communities in Ireland have formed an association intended to provide help to their fellow nationals in the country.

Chen Hui-wen (鄭惠文), who convened the Taiwanese Emergency Assistance Association in Ireland, said the group aims to connect warm-hearted, energetic Taiwanese willing to lend a helping hand to their countrymen, according to a statement issued by the Taiwan Representative Office in Ireland. She anticipates that the association will become a friend to Taiwanese living or traveling to Ireland.

The opening ceremony of the association was held on Monday (Sept. 9) and saw the participation of Ireland-based Taiwanese, including students and those on working holidays. Taiwan’s representative to Ireland, Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆), and Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興), minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC), also attended the ceremony.

This is the 79th association that Taiwanese communities abroad have set up to offer emergency assistance, said Wu. The OCAC head hopes the association will operate on a regular and permanent basis.

Even though the Taiwanese population in Ireland is relatively small compared to other countries, it is quite attentive, said Wu. Taiwanese nationals living abroad are the extension of the country’s power, and their contributions are much appreciated, he added.

Taiwanese visiting or residing in Ireland are on the increase due to visa waiver and working holiday programs, said Yang. The representative office will work closely with the association to offer assistance to Taiwanese people, he said.
Taiwan-Ireland ties
OCAC
overseas Taiwanese
emergency assistance

RELATED ARTICLES

Overseas Taiwanese community in New York commemorate 228 incident with special event
Overseas Taiwanese community in New York commemorate 228 incident with special event
2019/02/25 15:54
Taiwan continues to see rising number of employees working overseas
Taiwan continues to see rising number of employees working overseas
2018/12/18 11:41
Taiwan's National Fire Agency calls for considerate use of ambulances
Taiwan's National Fire Agency calls for considerate use of ambulances
2018/11/07 15:48
Stable Taiwan-U.S. relations key to peaceful Indo-Pacific: President Tsai
Stable Taiwan-U.S. relations key to peaceful Indo-Pacific: President Tsai
2018/10/30 14:02
Overseas Taiwanese hold Double Ten Day celebration in the Philippines
Overseas Taiwanese hold Double Ten Day celebration in the Philippines
2018/10/07 14:27