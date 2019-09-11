TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Overseas Taiwanese communities in Ireland have formed an association intended to provide help to their fellow nationals in the country.

Chen Hui-wen (鄭惠文), who convened the Taiwanese Emergency Assistance Association in Ireland, said the group aims to connect warm-hearted, energetic Taiwanese willing to lend a helping hand to their countrymen, according to a statement issued by the Taiwan Representative Office in Ireland. She anticipates that the association will become a friend to Taiwanese living or traveling to Ireland.

The opening ceremony of the association was held on Monday (Sept. 9) and saw the participation of Ireland-based Taiwanese, including students and those on working holidays. Taiwan’s representative to Ireland, Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆), and Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興), minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC), also attended the ceremony.

This is the 79th association that Taiwanese communities abroad have set up to offer emergency assistance, said Wu. The OCAC head hopes the association will operate on a regular and permanent basis.

Even though the Taiwanese population in Ireland is relatively small compared to other countries, it is quite attentive, said Wu. Taiwanese nationals living abroad are the extension of the country’s power, and their contributions are much appreciated, he added.

Taiwanese visiting or residing in Ireland are on the increase due to visa waiver and working holiday programs, said Yang. The representative office will work closely with the association to offer assistance to Taiwanese people, he said.