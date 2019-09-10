TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Election Tidbits about nominees and possible candidates:Tsai Ing-wen, Han Kuo-yu, Ko Wen-je, and Terry Gou.

[ Last updated: (GMT+8) 16:10 Sept. 9, 2019 ]

Terry Gou (possible candidate)

Political interests vs. national interests

Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s office announced on Monday (Sept. 9) that Gou will publicly respond before Sept. 17 to reports from the media that he would announce his exit from the KMT on Sept. 13 and officially launch his presidential bid on Sept. 16. The office also posed the question, “Which are more important: political interests or national interests?”

Han Kuo-yu (KMT presidential nominee)

The Japanese on a character assassination mission?

Addressing the crowds at a campaign rally on Sunday, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu addressed the issue of the verbal drama that unfolded after he said on Sept. 6, “The Japanese scholars were not late, but I came early to show my respect.” Han told the crowds, “I tried to crack a joke by saying that I came earlier, but what the Japanese said afterwards almost assassinated my character.

Tsai Ing-wen (Democratic Progressive Party presidential nominee)

Effort to salvage ties or rebut rumors

Amid international media reports that Taiwan’s ties with the Solomon Islands are unstable, President Tsai Ing-wen met with the South Pacific ally’s foreign minister, Jeremiah Manele, at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Monday (Sept. 9). During the meeting, the president said she hoped to further enhance bilateral relations between Taiwan and the Solomons. She added, “Taiwan is a responsible and devoted partner of the international community.”