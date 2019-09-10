Taiwan remains fourth among 50 economies in the latest edition of the triannual Profit Opportunity Recommendation report by U.S.-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA.



Scoring 64 out of 100 in the three-index survey, Taiwan trailed Switzerland, 74; Norway, 69; and Singapore, 65. The country finished ahead of neighbors Japan, 62; South Korea, 62; and China, 49.



Taiwan’s second-best 1B investment rating indicates that the country is suitable for long-term equity investment. This assessment puts Taiwan on par with Norway and Singapore but behind No.1 Switzerland with 1A.



Other highlights for Taiwan include fourth in operations risk. This placed the country alongside India but behind Switzerland, the U.S. and Australia in that order.



Of the 15 subindexes comprising operations risk, Taiwan topped the table in monetary inflation, communications and transportation, balance of payments, economic growth, and long-term loans and venture capital. The country came second in bureaucracy and labor cost/productivity.



Taiwan also led the way in remittance and repatriation risk. The country’s merchandise trade surplus was US$4.49 billion in May, up from US$4.42 billion for the same month last year, while foreign direct investment grew US$3.06 billion from January to May year on year.



Of the four subindexes comprising remittance and repatriation risk, Taiwan outperformed in accumulated international reserves, foreign exchange generation and debt assessment. The country finished third in legal framework.