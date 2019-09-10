Natural beauty at eco-friendly fashion show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An eco-friendly fashion show on Sept. 17 at Heping Island Park (和平島公園) in Keelung will feature a catwalk leading down to the seashore, according to a Liberty Times report on Tuesday (Sept. 10).

It’s the first time the park has worked with French fashion brand Anne Fontaine to stage such an event, the Liberty Times reported. It will take place between 3-4 p.m.

At a press conference to promote the show on Tuesday, Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said the combination of eco-friendly fashion and a stunning geological landscape would promote both culture and environmental protection.

Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau director Chen Jing-ping (陳靜萍) added that it would also put a spotlight on the beauty of Heping Island Park.

Chen said the chief designer of Anne Fontaine personally selected apparel made of eco-friendly materials for the show. After the event, the apparel will be donated to a rummage sale and the proceeds will be used to buy saplings, donated to the city government to make the city greener.