TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A packed Kuandu Arts Festival that will feature 70 programs will take place from Sept. 20-Dec. 1.

The 27th edition of the Kuandu Arts Festival is hosted by Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA) and there will be theatrical performances, music, exhibitions and a forum. Also, the renowned Tang Mei Yun Taiwanese Opera Company will showcase "All’s Well, End’s Well" on Sept. 21 and entry will be free.

“Robe Lighting Master Class” is the warm-up program for the festival, which features the award-winning designer Yaron Abulafia. She will also teach a series of lessons between Sept. 16-19.

Additionally, the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts will collaborate with the TNUA String Ensemble to hold an exchange concert. The playlist includes “Lyrical Tranquility for String Orchestra,” “A Color Floating in the Sky for Guzheng and Strings,” and “Double Concerto for Two String Orchestras, Piano, and Timpani, H. 271.”

Meanwhile, the “Fun Guandu” festival has the theme, “My River My Home,” and includes a parade, markets, live performances showcasing the unique culture of Kuandu and will start Oct. 26. Please visit the website and Facebook page for further information.