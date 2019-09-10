  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC breaks monthly revenue record

Development of 5G and new products from Apple likely to keep boosting TSMC's business: analysts

  132
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/10 17:00
TSMC booked a record month of August.

TSMC booked a record month of August. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Exceeding expectations of an improvement, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), on Tuesday (September 10) announced record monthly revenue for August of NT$106 billion (US$3.4 billion).

Forecasters had predicted a figure of at least NT$100 billion for the high season month, but TSMC did even better, achieving a month-of-month surge of 25.2 percent and a year-on-year rise of 16.5 percent, the Central News Agency reported.

For July and August, the combined revenue total reached NT$190.8 billion, while the company was expected to continue perform well in September.

Corporations like AMD, Apple and MediaTek were expected to continue and drive demand for TSMC products for the next few months, according to analysts. The rapid development of 5G technology might make the Taiwanese chipmakers fourth quarter of 2019 even better than the third, the report said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
TSMC
revenue
chipmakers
5G

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC rejects GlobalFoundries patent infringement allegations
Taiwan’s TSMC rejects GlobalFoundries patent infringement allegations
2019/08/27 19:34
As Hong Kong's financial risks mount, China looks to Shenzhen as future hub
As Hong Kong's financial risks mount, China looks to Shenzhen as future hub
2019/08/19 13:03
TSMC only Taiwanese company in PwC Top 100 for market capitalization
TSMC only Taiwanese company in PwC Top 100 for market capitalization
2019/08/14 15:47
TSMC founder emphasizes importance of technology talent for Taiwan
TSMC founder emphasizes importance of technology talent for Taiwan
2019/08/02 17:27
Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology invites TSMC founder to roundtable
Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology invites TSMC founder to roundtable
2019/07/31 15:04