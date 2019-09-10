  1. Home
Formosa Alliance member Ou Chong-jing wants to run for president of Taiwan

Ou will need to collect 280,000 signatures

By Ko Lai, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/10 16:27
Ou Chong-jing (left) and Yoshi Liu (screenshot from Ou's YouTube show).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The emergence of a fourth candidate in the January 2020 presidential election became more likely Tuesday (September 10) as leading Formosa Alliance member Ou Chong-jing (歐崇敬) said he was planning to run.

Ou, 42, is a professor, media personality and one of 12 decision-making committee members at the Formosa Alliance, a pro-Taiwan Independence party founded earlier this year.

The professor made the comments on a YouTube show he presented with youth activist Yoshi Liu (妖西), while adding that in a presidential debate, he would bring up the issue of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) Ph.D. again. Last week, the president filed a lawsuit against two academics who claim she never obtained her Ph. D. degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

While Ou might have spoken out as a joke, because the Formosa Alliance is a new movement, his presidential bid will face the same hurdles as any independent contender.

He will have to register with the Central Election Commission (CEC) by September 17, put up a NT$1 million deposit, and deliver 280,384 endorsements from the public by November 2. If he fails to reach half the required amount of signatures, he will lose his deposit.
2020 presidential election
Formosa Alliance
Ou Chong-jing
LSE
Tsai Ing-wen

