TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Canadian authorities support Taiwan’s participation in the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly, which is scheduled for the end of September in Montreal.

ICAO is a specialized UN agency that handles air security and regulations. Its triennial assembly will be held from Sept. 24 through Oct. 4.

“Canada supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations where there is a practical imperative and where Taiwan’s absence is detrimental to global interests,” said John Babcock, spokesman for the Department of Global Affairs, in response to an inquiry from the Globe and Mail.

The comment comes amid increased tensions between China and Canada after the latter arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in 2018 at the request of the U.S.

Taiwan was last invited to the ICAO assembly in 2013. Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Beijing has reportedly ramped up pressure on international organizations, including the ICAO, in an attempt to isolate Taiwan.

It was reported last week that Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) will send a delegation to Montreal whether the nation receives an invitation or not. The delegation is intended to hold bilateral meetings with representatives of Taiwan’s allies and other friendly nations, according to a source familiar with the matter.



CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-shian (林國顯) has also sent a letter to Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, president of the ICAO Council. In it, he expressed Taiwan’s wish to take part in the assembly.