TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the increased tariffs on tech products imposed by India and requested dispute consultations, the organization said on Monday (Sept. 9).

On Sept. 2, Taiwan listed 11 categories of IT products it believes are being slapped with duties that exceed the bound rates submitted by the South Asian country. The products span glassware, machines used for the manufacture of semiconductor wafers and flat panel displays, telephone sets, microphones, transmission apparatuses, insulated wire, and others.

Taiwan’s delegate group noted that India is obliged to reply to the consultation request within 10 days, which means the island would need to wait until Sept. 12 before learning whether India intends to negotiate, reported the Central News Agency.

According to WTO rules, the two nations should meet for talks within 30 days. Should the talks fail, Taiwan can ask the organization to adjudicate the dispute through a settlement panel, wrote Reuters.