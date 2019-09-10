TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two tropical storms taking shape in the Western Pacific could put a damper on moon viewing during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan, while a heavy rain warning has been issued today (Sept. 10) for six counties and cities in southern Taiwan.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said that there might be two tropical storms in the near future. Liu said that starting on Friday (Sept. 13), the Mid-Autumn Festival, moisture will begin to increase.

From Saturday to Monday (Sept. 14 to 16), the level of moisture will continue to rise. During this period, there will be showers during the day in northern and eastern Taiwan, while thunderstorms could occur in other areas.

A tropical depression to the east of the Philippines could become Tropical Storm Peipah (琵琶) at some point today or Wednesday (Sept. 11). Meanwhile, a low-pressure system loitering in the Western Pacific could become Topical Storm Tapah (塔巴) could become later this week.

The CWB has issued a heavy raid advisory for six counties and cities in Taiwan this morning due to the vigorous development of a convective cloud system. The heavy rain advisory is in effect for Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Taichung County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County.

Liu said that during the day, most of Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies, but there will be residual moisture in Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula, leading to short bursts of rain in southern Taiwan and thunderstorms in mountainous areas in the afternoon. As for temperatures, Liu said that high temperatures will range between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius.