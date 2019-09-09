  1. Home
Over 5,000 ducks in S Taiwan culled due to bird flu

A Pingtung duck farm had its birds slaughtered after a sample tested positive for H5N2 avian influenza

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/09 17:28
(Pingtung County photo)

(Pingtung County photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A farm in southern Taiwan had to cull 5,119 ducks after a sample tested positive for the H5N2 strain of avian influenza.

Liberty Times reported Monday (Sept. 9) the outbreak occurred at a duck farm in Wandan Township, Pingtung County, according to the city’s Animal Disease Control Center. Birds affected with the highly-pathogenic virus strain do not usually appear ill – hence, infection is determined through sampling.

Sterilization measures have been taken at the poultry farm and in the surrounding areas following the outbreak. Monitoring work will be enforced within a 1-kilometer radius of the affected duck farm, the center said.

Animal health authorities urged the island’s poultry farmers to avoid free range husbandry, so as to reduce the chances of bird flu spreading. They were also urged to report any irregularities so the disease can be effectively controlled.

avian influenza
avian flu

