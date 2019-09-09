TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Election Tidbits about nominees and possible candidates:Tsai Ing-wen, Han Kuo-yu, Ko Wen-je, and Terry Gou.

[ Last updated: (GMT+8) 16:10 Sept. 9, 2019 ]

Han Kuo-yu (Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] presidential nominee)

Today’s Hong Kong, tomorrow’s Taiwan?

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential nominee Han Kuo-yu said on Sunday (Sept. 8) that President Tsai Ing-wen has been feeding on Hong Kong’s “anti-extradition treaty” protests, adopting a fantasy position on upholding Taiwan’s sovereignty to boost her votes.

“Today’s Hong Kong is tomorrow’s Taiwan’ is absolutely nonsense,” Han said, adding that his four beliefs are: “defending Republic of China,” “adoring Chinese culture,” “holding fast to freedom and democracy,” and “not forgetting the many poor people in the world.”

Terry Gou (possible candidate)

Baseball beats politics

Foxconn founder Terry Gou congratulated the Taiwan team for winning the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup championship in a Facebook post on Sunday (Sept. 8).

He said that no matter where you come from and what your political affiliation is, when it comes to baseball, we only support “the ROC team.”

Concluding his post, Gou said, “Competing for whose rallies draw more crowds is not as good as competing for the world championship,” seemingly taking a jab at the presidential candidate who was holding political rallies on Sunday.

Tsai Ing-wen (Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential nominee)

Battle for Taiwan’s democracy and freedom

President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday (Sept. 8) the 2020 presidential and legislative elections hold the key to whether Taiwan’s democracy, freedom, sovereignty, lifestyle and dignity can continue.

She urged Taiwanese to protect the hard-earned, foundation of freedom that will continue to enable Taiwan to grow and become even better.