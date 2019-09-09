TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- During a rally to shore up flagging support for itinerant mayor and full-time presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), a pro-Han vendor threatened police when they asked her to take down her illegal booth.

As Han held a rally in New Taipei City in an attempt to rekindle sagging momentum in his campaign, many loyal Han fans came to attend, and some vendors set up food stands to serve them. However, when police asked one of the vendors to dismantle her stand as it did not follow regulations, she went into a fit and threatened them with a knife, reported Liberty Times.

A witness posted a video of the incident on the Facebook group Citizens Mowing Action (公民割草行動). In the video, a middle-aged woman wearing a ball cap with a Taiwanese flag on it is arguing with police after they told her that her stand needed to be taken down because it did not meet regulations.



Vendor (center). (Still from video posted on Facebook group 公民割草行動)

She argued that she should first be given a written warning before being banned from the event. She suddenly pulled out a knife, held it up to her neck, and menaced police with it.

A police officer can then be heard yelling "Elder Sister, please don't hold the knife in that way, it's very dangerous!" The woman responded by saying, "Then drag me to the police station. I'm not agitated!"

The officer then tried to calmly to explain to the woman:

"I'm just trying to use persuasion. Do you understand my meaning? People reported this, should I not deal with it? I administer the law, I'm not picking sides. I don't want you to make things difficult for you. I just asked you to take it down, but it's been two hours and you still haven't taken it down."



Vendor (left) brandishes blade. (Still from video posted on Facebook group 公民割草行動)

In order to prevent bloodshed, the police department dispatched several officers to the scene, but the vendor continued to complain. "[If] your colleagues send me to court, it doesn't matter if something happens? If I die, it doesn't matter? It's like that, isn't it? This is what you've forced me to do!" Officers responded by saying, "It's not that serious! Don't pull out the knife for real!"

Fearing the woman would hurt herself, officers doused her with pepper spray, reported TVBS. Police said that the woman had not set up the stand one day in advance and had warned her from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take it down, before deciding to dismantle it by force.

In addition to illegal vendors, more than 72 cars and 50 scooters were towed away for parking illegally on the roads surrounding the rally, according to TVBS.



Police speaking to vendors. (Still from video posted on Facebook group 公民割草行動)

Police said that setting up stalls on roads without permission constitute violations of Article 82 and 83 of the Act Governing the Punishment of Violation of Road Traffic Regulations (道路交通管理處罰條例), reported SET News. Such violations can result in an NT$1,200 fine.