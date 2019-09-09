TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Malaysia have launched projects to reconstruct ancestral halls in Malaysia.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia said the Bureau of Cultural Heritage of will cooperate with George Town World Heritage Incorporated to conserve ancestral halls in George Town. Additionally, Boon San Tong Khoo Kongsi in Penang will be restored.

National Taiwan University of Arts and conservation teams from Taiwan will work on the project, which has taken a year to investigate and propose reconstruction plans, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office statement said.

Meanwhile, there was a launch ceremony for an exhibition on Jetty35, Saturday (Sept. 7). The “Achievement Exhibition” will take place at Hall 4 until Sunday (Sept. 15). For more information, visit the website.