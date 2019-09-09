Taiwan moved by classical movie concerts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Management of New Arts company has jumped on the bandwagon and will hold a concert that combines film soundtracks and classical music.

Combining film soundtracks and classical music is a new trend in Taiwan, according to Central News Agency. For example, the “Little Mermaid" and "Star Wars” concerts have just concluded at the National Concert Hall.

The Management of New Arts (MNA) company will launch the “Disney in Concert: Coco in October,” which will take place at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts Opera House and National Concert Hall. In addition, Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi will come to Taiwan to conduct a concert on November.

The Hisaishi concert playlist will feature music from movies, even though there will not be a simultaneous film screening. Visit MNA website for further information.