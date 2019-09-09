TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) on Sunday (Sept. 8) offered his interpretation of the various types of “Taiwan independence,” which he believes is the main issue facing the island nation.

In a Facebook post, Chen reckoned the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for Jan. 11, 2020, marks the 100th anniversary of the Taiwan self-identity movement. On the same date in 1920, Taiwanese students founded the country’s first political group, in Tokyo, called Taiwan New People Society (新民會), which triggered a debate on national identity that has continued to this day.

A century has passed and the island is still divided over the contentious issue, Chen lamented. The pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician also made his case for a clearer definition of what “Taiwan independence” really entails.

According to Chen, an independent Taiwan can be interpreted in three ways:

Type A denotes de jure Taiwan independence, embraced by individuals advocating for the establishment of the Republic of Taiwan.

Type B means “one China, two states,” an ideology supported by potential presidential candidate, Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

Type C refers to “one Republic of China," upholding the Guidelines for National Unification (國統綱領), which the KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) advocates.

While the field of presidential candidates does not lack type B and type C politicians, Chen expressed his regret that a type A politician will not be in the race for the Taiwan presidency next year. In light of this, he asked people to support the Taiwan Action Party Alliance (一邊一國行動黨), of which he is a spiritual leader, in the legislative elections that will be held in conjunction with the presidential election.

“There must be a voice advocating de jure Taiwan independence in parliament,” Chen urged.