It’s going to be H.O.T. in Okinawa!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual H.O.T. Islands Music Festival 2019 featuring Taiwan’s East Coast musicians and an arts and crafts exhibition will take place in Japan’s Okinawa from Sept. 19-27.

The sixth edition of the festival is organized by National Taitung Living Art Center and is hosted annually on a revolving basis by Hualien County, Taitung County, and Okinawa. This year it is Japan’s turn to host the live concerts and an exhibition.

There will be two concerts featuring Taiwanese indigenous musicians. An outdoor concert will get underway in the plaza of Ryubo Department Store, Naha City, on Sept. 22. The other takes place at Tenbusu Cultural Hall the following day (Sept. 23).

The exhibition looks at indigenous arts and crafts and will take place at the Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum from Sept. 19-27. Please visit the website and Facebook page for more information.