TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei Maokong Gondola will offer Mid-Autumn Festival discounts from now to Sept. 15 except Sept. 9, when the system will be closed for regular maintenance, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a news release on Aug. 30.

As Maokong is a popular place to admire Taipei at nightfall, taking Maokong Gondola at night has been considered to be a romantic activity. The week-long Moon Festival discounts will take effect from Tuesday (Sept. 10) to Sunday (Sept. 15).

During the period, visitors will be able to get NT$50 night discount one-way tickets (not restricted to any station) at the gondola’s Taipei Zoo Station for taking a ride after 5 p.m., saving NT$70. The regular price for a one-way ticket is NT$120.

As a visitor is permitted to purchase a departure ticket and a return ticket, a total of NT$140 can be saved per person.

For related information, please contact the TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (for callers outside of Taipei, please dial 02-27208889) or the company's website (http://www.metro.taipei/).

(TRTC photos)