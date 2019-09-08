TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Last updated: (GMT+8) 21:45 Sept. 8, 2019

Terry Gou (possible candidate) [ Chinese version ]

I have a strong desire to run for president

During a meeting with Japanese journalists in Taipei on Saturday, Foxconn founder Terry Gou said, "The Democratic Progressive Party led by President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking reelection, has absolutely no communication channels with China, which creates risks for Taiwan.”

Gou said, “I can keep communication with the Chinese government open through my business in China and built a relationship of trust with China.”

He added, “China and Taiwan are two independent political entities, if [China] believes that I won’t go the Taiwan independence way, then why would they attack Taiwan? China has many problems of its own, including the US-China trade war, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong issues. As long as Taiwan is not promoting independence, Taiwan will not be the priority for China to target.”

Gou expressed his strong intention to join the presidential race, and also said he is the most knowledgeable about Japan among all the presidential candidates.

Tsai Ing-wen (Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential nominee) [ Chinese version ]

“Support Hong Kong” is to “uphold Taiwan’s democracy and freedom”

President Tsai Ing-wen said during a speech on Saturday (Sept. 7) that Hong Kong has been the freest market in Asia for a long time, but recent developments have many people worried about the future of democracy in Hong Kong. The best way to “support Hong Kong” is to “uphold Taiwan’s democracy and freedom," she said, adding, “As long as I am president of Taiwan, I’ll uphold Taiwan’s sovereignty and uphold the life style of democracy and freedom in Taiwan.”

“Not to advance prematurely, not to provoke, and not to give in easily”

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) asked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to join him in a debate on industry structure and the future of Taiwan. Tsai replied on Sept. 4 that a number of measures have been taken since she assumed office to improve the island’s industry structure and counteract the impact of the U.S.-China trade war. She said that Taiwan has made progress on reducing its reliance on a single market and called on Gou to “increase investment in Taiwan.”

Han Kuo-yu (Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] presidential nominee) [ Chinese version ]

The Japanese scholars were not late, but it was me who arrived early

Due to poor scheduling, a group of Japanese academics arrived late at a meeting with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu on Sept. 6. Han told the media, “it was not me who came late, but the Japanese.” “They kept me waiting for 25 minutes but I don’t mind.” Such comments have “baffled” the visitors and sparked an outcry. Under mounting criticism, Han was forced to make clarifications, saying instead that “the Japanese scholars were not late, but I arrived earlier than scheduled to show respect.”