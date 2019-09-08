Taiwan won the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup championship in Busan, South Korea Sunday, after defeating the United States 2-1 in the final.

This marked Taiwan's third championship and ended America's run of four consecutive titles over the past 8 years.

Last time Taiwan won the title was in 2010. Taiwan claimed its first U-18 baseball championship in 1983.

The U-18 Baseball World Cup is the under-18 baseball world championship sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), and was first held in 1981 in the United States.

The 2019 edition, hosted by South Korea at the Gijang Hyundai Dream Ballpark in Busan, concluded Sunday.