China's exports to US fall amid trade war

China's trade with the United States slipped by 1% in August, official figures showed on Sunday. The year-on-year data were released as a long-running trade spat between the two world powers showed no sign of ending, despite face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai in July.

As the two sides prepared for a further round of negotiations, China's trade surplus also dropped sharply last month to $34.83 billion (€31.32 billion), from $44.58 billion in July, while imports continued a four-month decline at 5.6 percent.

Tit-for-tat tariffs

On September 1, the US imposed a 15% levy on more than $125 billion in Chinese imports including smart speakers, Bluetooth headphones, books, babies' nappies and many types of footwear.

The additional US measures were added to the 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in imports already in place.

China has issued its own tit-for-tat tariffs, taxing about $120 billion worth of US goods.

Some have been hit with multiple increases, while about $50 billion of US goods is unaffected, likely to avoid disrupting Chinese industries.

Deadlock

US President Donald Trump has accused China of using predatory tactics, including forcing foreign companies to hand over technology as well as stealing trade secrets. The dispute has weighed on global markets and soured relations between Washington and Beijing.

The two sides have agreed to hold further discussions in Washington in early October, later than expected.

