Russia votes in local and regional elections

Russians were voting on Sunday in local and regional elections across the country. More than 7 million people were eligible to elect 45 lawmakers to the Moscow parliament, which is dominated by President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party.

Moscow vote

The result of Sunday's vote will help shape the country's political future, as Putin enters his third decade in power. The ruling party was not fielding candidates in Sunday's elections. Party members were instead running as independent candidates, apparently to distance themselves from United Russia's plunging approval ratings.

The Moscow vote is considered a test of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's ability to mobilize the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in 2021 and following a major police crackdown.

'Smart voting'

Navalny has urged Muscovites to strategically cast their ballots in favor of those who are most likely to beat pro-Kremlin candidates.

Police Crackdown

Last month, about 50,000 people demonstrated on the streets against Moscow's decision to bar dozens of opposition candidates — many of whom are Navalny allies — from standing in Sunday's city election.

The often brutal arrests during the largely peaceful protests provoked international criticism.

Putin backed the crackdown, saying the government doesn't want to see violence similar to the yellow vest protests in Paris.

