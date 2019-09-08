  1. Home
Taoyuan Indigenous music festival to feature Taiwanese and Hawaiian musicians

Festival-goers can visit stalls featuring cultural and creative products and foods

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/08 17:43
(Taoyuan Int'l Indigenous Music Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Taoyuan International Indigenous Music Festival will take place at Taoyuan Arts Plaza (桃園藝文廣場) from Sept. 21 – 22, the Taoyuan Department of Tourism said in a news release on Friday (Sept. 6).

The Taoyuan Department of Indigenous Affairs (原住民族行政局), the organizer of the event, has invited 25 groups and singers from local Taiwanese and Hawaiian tribes to perform for the music festival. They include Taiwan’s BOXING, MAFANA, Chen Chen-nien (陳建年), Rachel Liang (梁文音), Sangpuy (桑布伊), Yogu Walis (幽谷・瓦歷思), Muniyu (沐妮悠), Yawai Mawlin (雅維．茉芮), and Sang Mei-Chuan (桑梅絹) as well as DJ I.A & Osna and Hui ʻOlēhala groups from Hawaii, according to the release and the event's Facebook account.

In addition to enjoying the beauty of music presented by musicians from different tribes, festival-goers can also visit stalls featuring different themes, including cultural and creative products, foods, and Hawaiian culture.

The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on each day. The address of Taoyuan Arts Plaza is: No.1188, Zhongzheng Rd., Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City. For more information, please refer to the event’s Facebook account (Chinese).
Taoyuan
Indigenous culture
Hawaii
music festival

