Taiwan secured a spot in the final of the U-18 Baseball World Cup in South Korea on Friday, after the United States edged out the host country in a game played earlier in the day.

The Taiwanese team is currently second in the standings with 3 wins and 1 loss, behind the U.S. with 4-1.

According to the latest tournament standings, Australia is third with 3-2, followed by Japan 2-3, Korea 2-3, and Canada 0-4.

The last game of the super round will be played later Saturday between Taiwan and Canada.

Regardless of the outcome, the Taiwanese team has already secured a spot in the final after South Korea lost any chance of finishing second following its loss to the U.S.

Taiwan will play the U.S. in the championship final on Sunday.

The U-18 Baseball World Cup is the under-18 baseball world championship sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), and was first held in 1981 in the United States.

The 2019 edition is being held until Sunday, hosted by South Korea at the Gijang Hyundai Dream Ballpark in Busan. (By Yang Chi-fang and Ko Lin)