TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Security Council (NSC) had to deal with 174,231 attacks by hackers during 2018 and 75,267 during the first half of this year, reports said Saturday (September 7).

The data came to light as the NSC presented its annual budget to the Legislative Yuan, the Liberty Times reported.

Commentators saw a link between the high number of attacks and China’s attempts at penetrating further into Taiwan’s infrastructure in order to try and paralyze basic systems.

The NSC emphasized that all the attempts at hacking recorded over the past 18 months had all failed. They had been tracked down on time and prevented from achieving success, the government body said.

Military and security organs would hold regular tests to find loopholes and eliminate them before hackers got a chance to infiltrate, according to the Liberty Times report.

An online security management center was in charge of protecting sensitive government data and preventing hackers from attacking military and other websites successfully.

