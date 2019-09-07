  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese tourist wanders into North Korea military zone

Officer accompanied him back to tour group

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/07 15:29
The Kumgang Mountain in North Korea.

The Kumgang Mountain in North Korea. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese tourist on a tour of North Korea left his group twice and ended up inside a forbidden military zone, the Liberty Times reported Saturday (September 7).

The Kumgang Mountain is one of the most popular tourist destinations in relatively isolated North Korea, but its position close to the border with South Korea makes it a sensitive area heavily patrolled by military personnel.

One participant in a Taiwanese tour left his group on two occasions during mountain hikes, attracting the attention of the North Korean military and leading to the suspension of the two guides for two months, according to the Liberty Times.

However, the traveler himself wrote on Facebook that on August 22, he had received permission from a guide on the bus to hike to a peak first and rejoin the group later.

On his way up, he had encountered many soldiers, but none of them was able to communicate with him. In the end, he found an English-speaking officer who told him the area was off limits to foreign tourists and who accompanied him back down to the rest of the group.

The travel operator said that if the situation had really been serious, the hiker would not have been allowed to leave, according to the Liberty Times. The traveler was a veteran mountaineer who had reportedly climbed 1,300 peaks all over the world.
North Korea
Kumgang
Kumgangsan
tourism
Taiwanese tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to suspend fuel surcharge for tour buses in wake of drop in Chinese tourists
Taiwan to suspend fuel surcharge for tour buses in wake of drop in Chinese tourists
2019/09/06 14:12
South Korean tourists turn to Taiwan amid trade dispute with Japan
South Korean tourists turn to Taiwan amid trade dispute with Japan
2019/09/04 17:52
Taiwan welcomes pink dollar
Taiwan welcomes pink dollar
2019/09/03 18:07
Taiwan to reduce airport landing fees following China travel ban
Taiwan to reduce airport landing fees following China travel ban
2019/09/02 15:03
Itinerant Kaohsiung mayor goes go-kart racing to promote tourism
Itinerant Kaohsiung mayor goes go-kart racing to promote tourism
2019/08/30 15:20