TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The total number of foreign citizens awarded Taiwanese nationality without having to give up their own has reached 100 after another nine were accepted into the program, reports said Saturday (September 7).

The December 2016 amendment of the Nationality Act was designed to attract more top talent to the country. The nine latest to receive approval were five citizens of Malaysia, and one each from the United States, Turkmenistan, India and Canada, the Central News Agency reported.

The U.S. citizen is a lawyer specializing in intellectual property rights who has been active in Taiwan for 15 years. According to the Ministry of Interior, his work helps Taiwan improve its international competitiveness.

A woman from Malaysia has won honors for her work in paleography, the study of ancient literature, and had frequently interacted with academics in the U.S., Europe and China, while a compatriot of hers was a highly trained neurosurgeon, CNA reported.

The nine latest recipients of Taiwanese naturalization were only identified by their Chinese surnames.

