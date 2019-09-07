  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong braces for airport protests after overnight unrest

Fires and vandalized metro stations mark start of 14th week of protests

By  Associated Press
2019/09/07 10:12
Fires set by protesters outside Mong Kok MTR Station extinguished by firefighters, Sept. 6

Fires set by protesters outside Mong Kok MTR Station extinguished by firefighters, Sept. 6 (By Associated Press)

Hong Kong authorities are limiting airport transport services and controlling access to terminals as they brace for a second weekend of disruption following overnight demonstrations that turned violent.

The airport says the express train service will run Saturday from the station in downtown Hong Kong direct to the airport, skipping all stations in-between.

That comes amid calls by protesters to again block traffic to the airport despite the government's promise earlier this week to withdraw an extradition bill that sparked the demonstrations in June.

Protesters have expanded their demands to include an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality and direct elections of the Chinese territory's leader.

Violence erupted again late Friday as police fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters smashed up metro stations and set fires.


Tear gas and protestors in Hong Kong, Sept. 6 (Associated Press photo)
Hong Kong Airport
Hong Kong protests
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: The Chinese Business Partner
Photo of the Day: The Chinese Business Partner
2019/09/06 14:35
US and China agree to October trade talks in Washington
US and China agree to October trade talks in Washington
2019/09/05 13:46
Breaking News: Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam finally withdraws contentious extradition bill
Breaking News: Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam finally withdraws contentious extradition bill
2019/09/04 18:33
Taiwan president rules out refugee act for Hong Kong protesters
Taiwan president rules out refugee act for Hong Kong protesters
2019/09/04 14:50
HK activist calls for rally in Taiwan before China's National Day
HK activist calls for rally in Taiwan before China's National Day
2019/09/04 09:39