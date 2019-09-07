India loses contact with lunar spacecraft

The Indian space agency lost contact with its lunar probe on Saturday, just before it was due to land near the south pole of the moon.

It is currently unclear if the Chandrayaan-2 mission has failed. India launched the mission on July 22 in a bid to become the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to successfully land on the moon.

"The Vikram lander descent was (ongoing) as planned and normal performance was observed," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said in the mission control room.

"Subsequently the communication from lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analyzed," he said.

