TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Inspectors on Friday (September 6) rejected the first batch of 1,000 kilograms of mangosteens to arrive from Thailand in 16 years due to a packaging issue.

The load of tropical fruit also did not have the required container and sealing numbers, so inspectors had no other choice than to turn the mangosteens away, the Central News Agency reported.

The owner could either choose to transport them back to Thailand or to destroy them, but they could not be allowed to enter Taiwan, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) said.

Nevertheless, other cargoes of mangosteen were still on their way to the island, which would mean consumers could still soon taste the tropical fruit, according to CNA.

The main problem with Friday’s batch was that the packaging did not conform to the rules and agreements, but there was no threat from insects or pests, officials said.

The import of Thai mangosteens was banned in 2003 after problems with types of fruit flies, but the authorities in the Southeast Asian country had worked hard to improve the quality of testing, leading the Council of Agriculture to reopen Taiwan’s borders to the fruit.

