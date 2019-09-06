Taiwan overwhelmed Australia 12-0 Friday in a super round game at the U-18 Baseball World Cup to advance to the semifinals in South Korea.

The Taiwanese players were quick to open the scoreboard at the top of the second, loading the bases with consecutive hits by Lin Chen-hsun (林辰勳), Wang Shun-ho (王順和) and Yueh Cheng-hua (岳政華).

Starting pitcher Lin Yu-min (林吳晉) then batted a base hit to bring two runners home, giving Taiwan a 2-0 lead.

The team added two more runs in the fourth, widening the gap to 4-0.

The Taiwanese kept up their strong play, topping the Australians with eight more runs to call an early game after eight innings because Taiwan had a lead of more than 10 runs.

Taiwan is scheduled to go up against powerhouse Canada Saturday.

The U-18 Baseball World Cup is the under-18 baseball world championship sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), and was first held in 1981 in the United States.

The 2019 edition is being held until Sunday, hosted by South Korea at the Gijang Hyundai Dream Ballpark.

A total of 12 countries are participating this year -- Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Nicaragua, China, Japan, the U.S., Panama, South Africa and Spain. (By Yang Chi-fang and Ko Lin)