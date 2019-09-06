The government on Friday introduced a second round of incentives to encourage domestic travel during the fall-winter period, under a NT$1 billion (US$3.2 million) package to boost tourism, as arrivals from China continued to drop.



"Independent tourists who stay at the hotels participating in the special program put forth by the Tourism Bureau will receive a NT$1,000 voucher for accommodation and up to four coupons per room for night market shopping," the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Central Region Office said Friday.



In a press release, the office said the night market coupons will each be worth NT$50, and the subsidies will be offered during the period Sept. 16 to Dec. 31.



The coupons will be valid for use in night markets legally registered with the local government and in the location of the hotels where the visitors will be staying, the office said.



Night markets included in the program are grouped by region -- northern, central and southern Taiwan -- the office said, adding that the coupons will not be usable across regions, except for those issued for Yilan, Hualien, Taitung and the offshore counties.



The latest measures are expected to generate a total NT$1.7 billion in revenues at some 70 night markets across the country, the office said.



The new incentives followed a subsidy plan that was launched Sept. 1 to encourage travel to small towns in Taiwan.



In August, the Cabinet approved the first domestic travel incentive package of NT$3.6 billion, following China's ban on independent travel to Taiwan, which took effect Aug.1.