  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan prosecutors to investigate son of legislator who forgot millions on train

Money laundering and the origin of the funds will be focus of the investigation: reports

  112
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/06 16:32
Legislator Chen Ming-wen (right) with his attorney at a news conference Thursday September 5.

Legislator Chen Ming-wen (right) with his attorney at a news conference Thursday September 5. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chiayi District Prosecutors Office will investigate allegations of money laundering against the son of legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) after he said the NT$3 million (US$95,500) in cash he forgot on a train had been destined for his son to set up a business in the Philippines.

On September 3, Chen left the unlocked suitcase full of cash on a high-speed train from Chiayi to Taipei. After allegations of money laundering and tax evasion, he explained his son Chen Cheng-ting (陳政廷) would have bought tea processing equipment with part of the money and used the rest to exchange into US dollars to invest in a bubble tea shop in the Philippines.

A media personality filed a lawsuit at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, but since their colleagues in Chen’s home region of Chiayi had already been dealing with the case, they would lead the investigation, the Central News Agency reported Friday (September 6).

The prosecutors will look for violations of rules concerning money laundering and the origin of funds, the report said.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker said he had withdrawn the cash in small amounts from the bank and stored it at home until his journey to Taipei. As he was tired, he fell asleep and forgot to take the suitcase with him upon his arrival in the capital, only remembering the cash when he met his son for lunch at his office.
Chen Ming-wen
DPP
money laundering
Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan legislator explains origin of millions in cash he left on train
Taiwan legislator explains origin of millions in cash he left on train
2019/09/05 17:56
Taiwan opposition demands probe of legislator who forgot millions on train
Taiwan opposition demands probe of legislator who forgot millions on train
2019/09/04 17:14
Taiwan legislator forgets NT$3 million in cash on high-speed train
Taiwan legislator forgets NT$3 million in cash on high-speed train
2019/09/03 19:20
Hong Kong democracy activists visit Taiwan's political parties
Hong Kong democracy activists visit Taiwan's political parties
2019/09/03 16:58
KMT presidential candidate tells Taiwan independence supporters to vote for Tsai
KMT presidential candidate tells Taiwan independence supporters to vote for Tsai
2019/09/02 18:26