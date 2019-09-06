  1. Home
Photo of the Day: The Chinese Business Partner

Cartoon illustrates the 'free trade' relationship between the US and China

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/06 14:35
Illustration by Allan Rios.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Thursday (Sept. 5), an American illustrator posted a cartoon on Reddit showing a man wearing a USA T-shirt angrily pointing at a man wearing a sweater that reads "China" standing next to a pile of safes portraying intellectual property stolen from the U.S. by the communist country.

Allan Rios, 42, who goes by the penname Dedoshucos and runs an online business while traveling back and forth between the U.S. and Europe, says that he has been following the "Chimerca" relationship since he was in his 20s during the Clinton era. He said he closely follows the works of John Mearsheimer, Bill Gertz, Niall Ferguson, and Michael Pillsbury, the latter who in 2015 authored, "The Hundred-Year Marathon: China's Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower."

In the illustration, the man wearing the China sweater smirks and holds up his hands while saying, "What intellectual property theft?" Next to him is a bag full of money, stacks of U.S. dollars, and half a dozen U.S. court cases in which Chinese firms were charged with pilfering American intellectual property.

Rios said the cartoon presents a Silicon Valley entrepreneur on the left shouting at a man who represents a younger start-up, symbolizIng China. He said that the stack of safes next to the man with the China sweater represents the source code that the Chinese startup has blatantly stolen.


Illustration by Allan Rios.

Intellectual Property
Chinese hackers
IP theft
trade war
Trade with China
US China trade war

