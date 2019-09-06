TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to help the tour bus sector weather the drop in tourists from China, the fuel surcharge on the vehicles will be suspended for one year starting next month, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) announced Friday (September 6).

China’s decision to block individual travelers from visiting Taiwan beginning last August 1 has caused some concern in the island’s tourism sector about falling business.

The fuel charge suspension would save operators an average of NT$30,000 (US$960) per year per bus, but cost the treasury a total of NT$435 million (US$13.9 million), the Central News Agency reported. According to Ministry of Transportation statistics, Taiwan counts 16,357 tour buses.

The suspension of fuel surcharges was likely to start on October 1, Lin said.

Since China announced its measures against Taiwan, the island’s government has taken several measures, including the introduction of subsidies for domestic travelers. Ministers have also expressed confidence that based on past experience, the falling number of visitors from China can be offset by a rise in the number of tourists from other sources, including Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

